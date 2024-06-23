China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

CPHI opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. China Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.89.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

