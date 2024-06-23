Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.61. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter worth about $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 506.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

