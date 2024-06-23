Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,491,000 after acquiring an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,893,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,383,000 after purchasing an additional 98,068 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,601 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,185,000 after purchasing an additional 552,452 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE SKX opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.