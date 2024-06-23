Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of Culp stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. Culp has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $5.99.

Get Culp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,010,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.