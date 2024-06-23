Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

NYSE OSG opened at $8.47 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,457,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,563,408.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,537,142 shares in the company, valued at $15,172,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,457,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,563,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

