Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

