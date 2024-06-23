The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.61.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 500.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the first quarter worth $37,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WU opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 55.62%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

