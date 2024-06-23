PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.
A number of research firms have commented on PD. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagerDuty
Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.00. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PagerDuty
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.