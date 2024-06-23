PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research firms have commented on PD. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

In related news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $47,888.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,552.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.00. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

