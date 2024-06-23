Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

W has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wayfair from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

NYSE W opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.39. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,522.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $250,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,157.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,073 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,522.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,680 shares of company stock worth $4,164,783. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

