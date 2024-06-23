S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $467.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $439.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.81. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

