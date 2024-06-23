StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.18 million, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines during the first quarter worth $1,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

