Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.65. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $8.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 8.38% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

