Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.57. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.96.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

See Also

