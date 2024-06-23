Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical Price Performance

About Aethlon Medical

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60.

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.