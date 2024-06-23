DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

DBVT opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. On average, analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DBV Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,345 shares during the period. DBV Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

