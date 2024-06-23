StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

Shares of Team stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.83. Team has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Team Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 12,857 shares of Team stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,284.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,542,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,950,805.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 32,763 shares of company stock valued at $236,225 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.