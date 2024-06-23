StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of Team stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.83. Team has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
