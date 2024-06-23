Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203,672.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.99.
Athersys Company Profile
Further Reading
