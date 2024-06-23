Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHXGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203,672.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Further Reading

