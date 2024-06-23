U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $650,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Silica news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Derek Ussery sold 46,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $650,062.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Silica by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

