Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several analysts recently commented on AA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alcoa from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $72,658,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,730,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,423 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 202.2% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,491,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 997,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3,731.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after acquiring an additional 778,831 shares during the last quarter.

AA opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

