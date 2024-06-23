TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

TATT stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. TAT Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.38 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.86.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 410,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 4.60% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Stories

