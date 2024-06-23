Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLMR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Palomar alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palomar

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $560,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,485,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $560,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,747.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $1,563,430. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,487,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 5.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,399,000 after acquiring an additional 69,615 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,261 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 460,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 27,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. Palomar has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $89.22.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.