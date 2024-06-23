NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRG. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

