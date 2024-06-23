Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

