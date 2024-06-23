Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) versus SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Head to Head Analysis

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $115.79 million 79.35 N/A N/A N/A SiTime $138.67 million 19.56 -$80.54 million ($4.13) -28.72

Astera Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiTime.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs N/A N/A N/A SiTime -66.88% -11.29% -9.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Astera Labs and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Astera Labs and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 0 11 0 3.00 SiTime 0 1 5 0 2.83

Astera Labs currently has a consensus target price of $86.09, suggesting a potential upside of 45.89%. SiTime has a consensus target price of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.04%. Given Astera Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astera Labs is more favorable than SiTime.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astera Labs beats SiTime on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

