Reviewing PROS (NYSE:PRO) and TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG)

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) and PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TruBridge and PROS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TruBridge alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruBridge -15.27% 8.44% 4.09% PROS -15.65% N/A -8.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TruBridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of PROS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruBridge 0 0 2 0 3.00 PROS 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TruBridge and PROS, as provided by MarketBeat.

TruBridge presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.14%. PROS has a consensus price target of $43.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.62%. Given TruBridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TruBridge is more favorable than PROS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TruBridge and PROS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruBridge $339.43 million 0.45 -$44.76 million ($3.53) -2.91 PROS $303.71 million 4.42 -$56.35 million ($1.05) -27.22

TruBridge has higher revenue and earnings than PROS. PROS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TruBridge, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TruBridge has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PROS has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TruBridge beats PROS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruBridge

(Get Free Report)

TruBridge, Inc. provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence. The company provides acute care solutions and related services for community hospitals, and physician clinics; and patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions to improve patient outcomes and engagement strategies with care providers. In addition, it offers patient liability estimates eligibility verification, claim scrubbing and submission, remittance management, denial/audit management, and contract management; and offers RCM services, such as accounts receivable management, private pay service, medical coding, revenue cycle consulting, and other additional insurance and patient billing services. Further, it offers consulting and business management services; managed IT services; encoder solutions; patient management; financial accounting; clinical; patient care; and enterprise applications. Additionally, it offers TruBridge HER platform, including total system support, national client conference, continuing education, software releases, hardware replacement, cloud electronic health record, forms and supplies, and public cloud infrastructure services; post-acute care software systems, and support and maintenance services; and InstantPHR, an interactive portal and CHBase which funnels data from multiple sources into one platform. The company was formerly known as Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. and changed its name to TruBridge, Inc. in March 2024. TruBridge, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing. It also provides PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, which offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; PROS Dynamic Ancillary Pricing, an AI-based reinforcement learning algorithm; PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer that enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, policies, and payments; and PROS Corporate Sales, a solution that enables airlines to create commercial agreements with corporate customers. In addition, the company provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; PROS Dynamic Offers; and PROS Digital Offer Marketing solutions comprising airTRFX, airModules, airWire, and airSEM platforms. Further, it provides software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, maintenance, and support services. The company markets and sells its solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and consumables, beverages, healthcare, insurance, technology, and travel through its direct sales force, partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for TruBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TruBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.