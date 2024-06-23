Head to Head Survey: HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) vs. Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadence Bank and HomeStreet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadence Bank $2.19 billion 2.29 $542.30 million $3.13 8.80 HomeStreet $441.66 million 0.47 -$27.51 million ($2.13) -5.15

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than HomeStreet. HomeStreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadence Bank 23.83% 8.97% 0.86% HomeStreet -8.97% -0.43% -0.02%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Cadence Bank and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cadence Bank and HomeStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadence Bank 0 5 6 1 2.67 HomeStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25

Cadence Bank currently has a consensus price target of $31.09, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. HomeStreet has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Cadence Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than HomeStreet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Cadence Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats HomeStreet on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. Cadence Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services. Its loan products include commercial real estate (CRE), multifamily, construction and land development, owner occupied CRE and commercial business loans; and single family, home equity, and other loans. In addition, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking. It serves small and medium sized businesses, real estate investors, professional firms, and individuals. The company operates through branches and ATMs. The company was formerly known as Continental Mortgage and Loan Company. HomeStreet, Inc. was incorporated in 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

