Head to Head Survey: Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) versus Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Can-Fite BioPharma and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Can-Fite BioPharma and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 2 2 0 2.50

Can-Fite BioPharma presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 450.46%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.16%. Given Can-Fite BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Can-Fite BioPharma is more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma -1,027.46% -113.75% -69.91% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 22.88% 29.17% 12.11%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.0% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Can-Fite BioPharma and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma $740,000.00 13.04 -$7.63 million ($1.79) -1.52 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $644.40 million 3.07 $137.54 million $2.89 14.00

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Can-Fite BioPharma. Can-Fite BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Can-Fite BioPharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company provides Amphadase, an injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for allergic reactions; Lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; Lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; Phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products; morphine injection for use with patient-controlled analgesia pumps; and Lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers Neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block; Ganirelix Acetate injection for the inhibition of premature luteinizing hormone surges; Vasopressin to increase blood pressure; and Regadenoson, a stress agent for radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging. Further, the company distributes recombinant human insulin APIs and porcine insulin API. Additionally, it develops generic product candidates, such as injectable, inhalation, and analytical technologies; biosimial product candidates; and intranasal epinephrine for the treatment of allergic reactions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

