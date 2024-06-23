Carnival Co. & (CUK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 25th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.1 %

CUK stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.63.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

