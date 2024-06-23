MoneyHero (MNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, June 24th.

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MoneyHero to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MoneyHero Stock Up 16.4 %

NASDAQ MNY opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. MoneyHero has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.34.

MoneyHero Company Profile

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand.

