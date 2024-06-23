TD SYNNEX (SNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. TD SYNNEX has set its Q2 guidance at $2.50-3.00 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at 2.500-3.000 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, analysts expect TD SYNNEX to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $129.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,041.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

