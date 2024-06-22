Trust Co of the South Purchases 265 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Co of the South increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 39,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 32,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 41,536 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 296,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

