American National Bank Sells 279 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $182.51.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

