American National Bank Buys 1,816 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.5% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %

AbbVie stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.89 and its 200 day moving average is $166.64. The company has a market capitalization of $301.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

