Greenfield Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.1% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $848.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $788.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $730.83. The company has a market cap of $376.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $519.34 and a fifty-two week high of $873.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $676.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $752.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

