PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.3% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Visa stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.88. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.50 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.