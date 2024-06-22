Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 659 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of V stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.97 and its 200-day moving average is $272.88. The stock has a market cap of $503.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.50 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

