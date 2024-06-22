Fragasso Group Inc. Purchases 301 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 36,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,702,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,941,000 after purchasing an additional 92,804 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock valued at $47,728,528 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $196.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

