VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Buys 85 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Visa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 42,531 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Visa by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Visa by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Visa by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,071,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $275.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $503.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.97 and its 200 day moving average is $272.88. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.50 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.