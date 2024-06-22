Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 347 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

Home Depot stock opened at $356.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.65 and its 200 day moving average is $352.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HD

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.