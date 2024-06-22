Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

AMZN opened at $189.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.37. The company has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

