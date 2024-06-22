Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $18.17 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.6 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.78 and its 200 day moving average is $171.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.