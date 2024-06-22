US Asset Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

US Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,608,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $290,115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 141,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 353,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $238,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $189.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

