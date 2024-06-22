Apella Capital LLC Purchases 3,763 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 126.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $429,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in Walmart by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 241,009 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 164,491 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in Walmart by 194.8% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 15,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 224.3% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

Walmart stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $546.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $68.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,613,179.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

