Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Target by 63.5% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 145.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,832,000 after buying an additional 1,694,222 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 555,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $61,380,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $146.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

