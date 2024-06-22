Partnership Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Partnership Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 28.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total value of $39,079,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,169 shares of company stock valued at $153,344,736 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.05.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $494.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

