Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 838,507 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $251,728,000 after buying an additional 56,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 351,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $105,397,000 after buying an additional 59,281 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $15,498,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $15,498,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,169 shares of company stock worth $153,344,736 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $494.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $478.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.