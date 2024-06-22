Apella Capital LLC Sells 123 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Apella Capital LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 816 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $483.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $497.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $444.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

