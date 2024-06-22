Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,724 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.2% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in Apple by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,555 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,415,000 after buying an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 133.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 18,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $207.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average of $184.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

