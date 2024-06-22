Lantz Financial LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.9 %

ABBV stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

