Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,916 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

